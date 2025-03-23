Punjab Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Module

The Punjab Police achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime by dismantling a narco-terror module, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin.

An official FIR was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, reinforcing the department's efforts to curb drug-related terror activities.

According to Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav, the arrested suspects, identified as Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Aniket, were detained near Naraingarh Government Hospital in Amritsar's Chheharta area. Investigations continue as authorities aim to trace any further links in this case.

