Punjab Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Module

The Punjab Police arrested four individuals, dismantling a narco-terror module and recovering 4 kg of heroin. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police remain committed to eliminating organized crime. Investigations are ongoing to explore further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime by dismantling a narco-terror module, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin.

An official FIR was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, reinforcing the department's efforts to curb drug-related terror activities.

According to Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav, the arrested suspects, identified as Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Aniket, were detained near Naraingarh Government Hospital in Amritsar's Chheharta area. Investigations continue as authorities aim to trace any further links in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

