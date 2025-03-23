Stalemate in US-Iran Talks: A New Nuclear Dilemma

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated on Sunday that discussions with the United States remain off the table unless significant changes are made in US policy, according to Iranian state media. The statement comes as the US awaits Iran's response to Washington's proposal for re-negotiating a nuclear agreement.

This latest development follows an ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, giving Tehran two months to agree to new negotiations or endure intensified sanctions under Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy. Despite Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's outright rejection, Foreign Minister Araqchi signaled Tehran's forthcoming response to this geopolitical crossroads.

Minister Araqchi emphasized that Iran's reluctance is not rooted in obstinance but rather historical and experiential caution. Notably, after Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions, Iran breached and accelerated its nuclear advancements. While the 2015 accord could serve as a negotiation blueprint, Araqchi highlighted that its revival in current form seems unlikely given Iran's evolved nuclear capabilities.

