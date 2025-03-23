Left Menu

Tragic Discovery at Deer Park: Unraveling a Mysterious Hanging

The bodies of a young man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Deer Park, suggesting a potential suicide. Police believe a romantic relationship and familial resistance may be factors. However, locals suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing, hindered by the lack of interior CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:04 IST
A chilling scene unfolded at Deer Park in Hauz Khas, as the bodies of two young people were discovered hanging from a tree, sparking investigations into a suspected suicide case. Officers on the scene believe the pair may have been romantically involved, facing familial opposition.

While the investigation is underway, local residents have voiced suspicions of foul play, raising questions about whether the young couple met a tragic end at their own hands. Consequently, police are examining nearby surveillance footage, given the absence of CCTV cameras within the park itself.

Sources have indicated lingering challenges for the police as they try to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident. Community members point out logistical doubts regarding how the couple could have carried out the act alone, as investigators delve deeper into understanding what transpired that night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

