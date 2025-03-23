Tragic Incident Unveils Disturbing Crime in Uttar Pradesh

An alarming incident has shaken the village of Narsena in Uttar Pradesh, as an 80-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. The child disappeared while she was playing at her grandfather's house.

Her family found her by following her cries to the house next door, where they reported finding the man in a compromising position with the girl, who was bleeding.

Superintendent Shankar Prasad confirmed the child has been hospitalized for treatment, and the accused is now in police custody. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)