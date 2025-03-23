RSS General Secretary Challenges Constitutionality of Religion-Based Reservations

Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS General Secretary, has taken a firm stance against the Karnataka government's move to allocate a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. He underscored that this decision contravenes the Indian Constitution as envisaged by its architect, B R Ambedkar.

Linking past judicial decisions, Hosabale noted the rejection of similar attempts in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by the nation's high courts. The RSS leader expressed concern over figures like Aurangzeb becoming icons, promoting those who embody India's ethos.

The RSS's focus on decolonizing the mind, alongside its commitment to Hindu identity and societal improvements, was also highlighted by Hosabale, as he acknowledged the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)