RSS General Secretary Challenges Constitutionality of Religion-Based Reservations
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized the Karnataka government's decision on Muslim reservations, citing constitutional non-compliance. He highlighted previous legal rejections and emphasized RSS's stance on religion-based quotas. Hosabale also discussed the importance of India's cultural ethos, decolonization efforts, and the RSS's dedication to Hindu society.
Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS General Secretary, has taken a firm stance against the Karnataka government's move to allocate a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. He underscored that this decision contravenes the Indian Constitution as envisaged by its architect, B R Ambedkar.
Linking past judicial decisions, Hosabale noted the rejection of similar attempts in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by the nation's high courts. The RSS leader expressed concern over figures like Aurangzeb becoming icons, promoting those who embody India's ethos.
The RSS's focus on decolonizing the mind, alongside its commitment to Hindu identity and societal improvements, was also highlighted by Hosabale, as he acknowledged the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the nation's future.
