RSS General Secretary Challenges Constitutionality of Religion-Based Reservations

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized the Karnataka government's decision on Muslim reservations, citing constitutional non-compliance. He highlighted previous legal rejections and emphasized RSS's stance on religion-based quotas. Hosabale also discussed the importance of India's cultural ethos, decolonization efforts, and the RSS's dedication to Hindu society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS General Secretary, has taken a firm stance against the Karnataka government's move to allocate a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. He underscored that this decision contravenes the Indian Constitution as envisaged by its architect, B R Ambedkar.

Linking past judicial decisions, Hosabale noted the rejection of similar attempts in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by the nation's high courts. The RSS leader expressed concern over figures like Aurangzeb becoming icons, promoting those who embody India's ethos.

The RSS's focus on decolonizing the mind, alongside its commitment to Hindu identity and societal improvements, was also highlighted by Hosabale, as he acknowledged the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

