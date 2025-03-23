Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Narco-Terror Network with Major Arrest

The Punjab Police has dismantled a narco-terror module with the arrest of four individuals, including a father-son duo, recovering 4 kg of heroin. The suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further network connections and disrupt organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:45 IST
The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a notorious narco-terror module, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including a father-son duo, and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin. The arrests were made following an intelligence-based operation conducted by Counter Intelligence in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests, stating that the apprehended individuals were directly linked to Pakistan-based drug smugglers. An FIR has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, following the operation by the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar.

The operation has not only led to significant drug recoveries but has also highlighted a larger network managed by a foreign-based individual identified as Bhullar. The ongoing investigation aims to expose further links, with more arrests and recoveries anticipated shortly.

