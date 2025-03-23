Left Menu

Farmers Rally Nationwide Protests Against Punjab Police Crackdown

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged farmers across India to hold demonstrations against Punjab Police's crackdown on protests. Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, have been detained. The protests demand a state law for minimum support price and release of detained protesters.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on farmers nationwide to stage demonstrations on March 28 in response to Punjab Police's severe measures against protestors. This action follows the detention of several farmer leaders and the dismantling of protest sites by the police.

Key figures, such as Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, have been arrested amid growing tensions. The SKM has accused the Punjab government of stifling the farmer protests, demanding the immediate release of those detained and the establishment of a state law to guarantee minimum support prices for crops.

Farmers' associations like the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been urged to unite against the repression, emphasizing the right to protest. As demands intensify, the SKM highlighted previous large-scale protests and criticized governmental actions that hinder peaceful demonstrations.

