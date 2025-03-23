Maoist IED Attack Leaves Two Security Personnel Injured in Bijapur

In an alarming incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two security personnel sustained injuries when Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their vehicle. The attack occurred on Sunday as the Special Task Force (STF) officers returned from an anti-Naxalite mission.

The blast, which took place around 5:45 PM near the Gorla rivulet, caused shockwaves that injured the STF personnel, though no serious vehicle damage was reported. Police stated that the explosion was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the operation.

Following the attack, the injured were given initial treatment at Madded's primary health center before being transferred to Bijapur District hospital. Reports confirm that both officers are out of danger as law enforcement continues its hunt for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)