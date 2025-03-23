Controversial Custodial Death Sparks Outcry in Jharkhand
Mahfuz Ahmed, a detainee allegedly beaten in custody, died during treatment at Ranchi's RIMS in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Arrested in relation to a robbery, his family claims police brutality led to his demise. The case has spurred demands for action against implicated officers.
The tragic death of Mahfuz Ahmed, a prisoner allegedly subjected to police brutality in Jharkhand's Palamu district, has captured public and political attention. The 25-year-old detainee succumbed to injuries while being treated for kidney-related issues at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) since March 7.
Ahmed was apprehended alongside accomplices on March 5 in connection with a robbery case and reportedly suffered physical abuse while in police custody. His family asserts that he was forcibly taken by police on March 1 and later imprisoned. They allege that Ahmed's injuries are a result of severe beatings inflicted by officers.
The case has ignited a political firestorm, with assembly members raising concerns and demanding accountability. In a bid to address the issue, Palamu's Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan, confirmed the suspension of Nawabazar police station in-charge Chintu Kumar, as governmental authorities promise thorough investigations and appropriate measures.
