Turmoil in South Sudan: Arrest Warrant Against First Vice President Riek Machar

South Sudan faces escalating tensions as an arrest warrant against First Vice President Riek Machar is issued, leading to fears of renewed civil war. The SPLM-IO party states his residence was forcefully entered, and Machar's bodyguards disarmed. Clashes continue near Juba amid detentions of his allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:01 IST
Tensions in South Sudan have reached a critical point following the issuance of an arrest warrant against First Vice President Riek Machar. Officials from the SPLM-IO party claim security forces breached Machar's residence, disarmed his bodyguards, and attempted to execute an arrest under unclear charges.

In response, the SPLM-IO has labeled this as a severe breach of the national Constitution and the Revitalized Peace Agreement that previously ended the civil war from 2013-2018. Clashes have erupted between forces loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir, intensifying instability.

The United Nations has reported escalating violence outside the capital Juba, warning of potential renewed conflict. Recent tensions stem from fighting in the northeast between government troops and a Machar-aligned militia, resulting in high-profile detentions by Kiir's government.

