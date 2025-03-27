Justice Department Backs Trump in Hush Money Case
The U.S. Justice Department supported Donald Trump's appeal to transfer his hush money case to federal court, arguing for presidential immunity on official acts. The department emphasized the need for a federal platform for presidents facing personal legal risks under state laws, sparking legal and political debates.
The U.S. Justice Department has taken a pivotal step in supporting Donald Trump's initiative to relocate his hush money criminal case into a federal courtroom, marking the second instance within a week that the department has intervened in Trump's legal endeavors.
Trump was previously convicted on charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to concealing payments made to a porn star. Despite receiving an unconditional discharge last year, Trump maintains his innocence and continues to appeal the conviction.
This effort to move the case to a federal venue stems from the belief that jurors were exposed to evidence concerning official actions from his presidential term. The Justice Department argues the necessity of a federal forum for Trump, highlighting the broader implication of federal officials' protection against personal legal risks under state law.
