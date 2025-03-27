Justice Department Backs Trump in Hush Money Case

The U.S. Justice Department has taken a pivotal step in supporting Donald Trump's initiative to relocate his hush money criminal case into a federal courtroom, marking the second instance within a week that the department has intervened in Trump's legal endeavors.

Trump was previously convicted on charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to concealing payments made to a porn star. Despite receiving an unconditional discharge last year, Trump maintains his innocence and continues to appeal the conviction.

This effort to move the case to a federal venue stems from the belief that jurors were exposed to evidence concerning official actions from his presidential term. The Justice Department argues the necessity of a federal forum for Trump, highlighting the broader implication of federal officials' protection against personal legal risks under state law.

