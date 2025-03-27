Diplomacy in Focus: French and Chinese Leaders Meet in Beijing

In a significant diplomatic engagement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday morning in Beijing. The meeting underscores ongoing dialogues between France and China.

The dignitaries were seen exchanging handshakes beneath the imposing national flags of both countries, before proceeding to engage in discussions at Beijing's prestigious Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. This iconic location has hosted numerous diplomatic meetings in the past.

Barrot's visit is scheduled over two days, concluding on Friday, highlighting the continued commitment to fostering bilateral relations between France and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)