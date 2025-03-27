Left Menu

Diplomacy in Focus: French and Chinese Leaders Meet in Beijing

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for discussions. The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, marked by symbolic handshakes in front of national flags. Barrot's visit extends for two days, concluding on Friday.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday morning in Beijing. The meeting underscores ongoing dialogues between France and China.

The dignitaries were seen exchanging handshakes beneath the imposing national flags of both countries, before proceeding to engage in discussions at Beijing's prestigious Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. This iconic location has hosted numerous diplomatic meetings in the past.

Barrot's visit is scheduled over two days, concluding on Friday, highlighting the continued commitment to fostering bilateral relations between France and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

