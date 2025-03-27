NCB Cracks Down on Mephedrone Syndicate in Raigad

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough by dismantling a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing lab in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This operation led to the seizure of contraband worth Rs 50 crore from a house in Mumbai, officials revealed on Thursday.

Two individuals were apprehended, including the creator of the synthetic drug. Among the arrested is a known supplier with previous charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, initiated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Despite being on bail, he was involved in this newly uncovered mephedrone syndicate.

Following specific intelligence, the NCB team seized 46.8 kg of mephedrone from a Mumbai residence, hidden in a plastic container. The subsequent investigation exposed a drug manufacturing site in the Mahad industrial area, resulting in a raid that confiscated significant quantities of manufacturing chemicals. The lab has since been sealed, and further investigations are ongoing.

