Left Menu

NCB Cracks Down on Mephedrone Syndicate in Raigad

The Narcotics Control Bureau uncovered a covert drug lab in Maharashtra's Raigad district, seizing mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore from a Mumbai home. Two men were arrested, including the drug's manufacturer. The operation also led to the closure of the lab and seizure of manufacturing chemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:27 IST
NCB Cracks Down on Mephedrone Syndicate in Raigad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough by dismantling a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing lab in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This operation led to the seizure of contraband worth Rs 50 crore from a house in Mumbai, officials revealed on Thursday.

Two individuals were apprehended, including the creator of the synthetic drug. Among the arrested is a known supplier with previous charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, initiated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Despite being on bail, he was involved in this newly uncovered mephedrone syndicate.

Following specific intelligence, the NCB team seized 46.8 kg of mephedrone from a Mumbai residence, hidden in a plastic container. The subsequent investigation exposed a drug manufacturing site in the Mahad industrial area, resulting in a raid that confiscated significant quantities of manufacturing chemicals. The lab has since been sealed, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025