U.S. Justice Department Considers Major Agency Merger Amid Government Streamlining

The U.S. Justice Department is contemplating a significant restructuring that could see the merger of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This move is part of a broader effort to streamline government operations following directives from President Donald Trump. According to an internal memo, first reported by Reuters, the merger aims to maximize resource efficiency and enhance regulatory efforts.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has instructed department officials to provide feedback on the proposed changes by April 2. Among these changes, the consolidation of the DEA and ATF stands out as it promises to address resource overlap and case deconfliction. However, it would require congressional approval, which might be a significant hurdle to overcome.

Beyond this merger, the memo suggests cuts in various sections of the department, shifting of personnel, and consolidation of grant offices. These proposals aim to reduce the federal workforce, in line with Trump's mandate, affecting potentially up to 115,000 Justice Department employees. The initiative has also seen resistance, demonstrated by resignations following the dismissal of corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

