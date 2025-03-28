Bravery in the Line of Duty: Sanjeev Kumar's Heroic Act

Sanjeev Kumar, the police security officer assigned to former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur, has been recommended for the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry.

This commendation follows Kumar's courageous response to a shooting incident during Holi celebrations at Thakur's residence, where he sustained injuries.

The Himachal Pradesh Police and the IPS Association lauded Kumar's bravery, recognizing his efforts in ensuring public safety and contributing to his treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)