Bravery in the Line of Duty: Sanjeev Kumar's Heroic Act

Sanjeev Kumar, a police security officer, is recommended for the Police Medal for Gallantry for his bravery during a shooting at former MLA Bumber Thakur's residence. Kumar's actions, lauded by authorities, prevented further harm. The IPS Association also recognized his valor and contributed to his medical expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:08 IST
Sanjeev Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjeev Kumar, the police security officer assigned to former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur, has been recommended for the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry.

This commendation follows Kumar's courageous response to a shooting incident during Holi celebrations at Thakur's residence, where he sustained injuries.

The Himachal Pradesh Police and the IPS Association lauded Kumar's bravery, recognizing his efforts in ensuring public safety and contributing to his treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

