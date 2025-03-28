Stabbing Chaos in Amsterdam's Bustling Shopping District

An alarming stabbing incident unfolded on a busy Amsterdam shopping street as a knife-wielding attacker injured five people before being apprehended. The attack, occurring near Dam Square, threw the city into chaos, prompting a significant police and emergency response.

The suspect was halted in his violent spree by a brave bystander, according to police spokesperson Eline Roovers, who confirmed the intervention to The Associated Press. At present, law enforcement has not confirmed any motive for the unexpected violence.

This unsettling event caused disruptions, including a city council meeting attended by Mayor Femke Halsema. Last year, Amsterdam faced similar challenges, leading to the implementation of a hotline for residents to report irrational behavior. This step was a preventive measure following stabbings linked to mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)