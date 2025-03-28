Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Cooling Inflation
The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 9.00% due to decreasing inflation. The unanimous decision by the central bank's board indicates potential for further rate cuts in future meetings.
The Bank of Mexico made a significant monetary policy move on Thursday, cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 9.00%. This decision comes as inflation shows signs of easing, providing a window for economic adjustment.
The central bank's five-member governing board reached a unanimous decision on the rate cut, reflecting a shared confidence in the current economic outlook and a strategy aimed at fostering economic growth through favorable lending conditions.
Observers anticipate that the central bank may continue to lower the rate in forthcoming meetings, maintaining a cautious approach while balancing inflation targets and economic momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currencies Turbulence: Trade Wars, Yen Gains, and Central Banks' Dilemma
European Markets Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Adjustments
Former central banker Mark Carney is sworn in as Canada's new prime minister as country deals with Trump's trade war, reports AP.
Mark Carney's Ascent: From Central Banker to Canada's Premier
Mark Carney: From Central Banker to Canada's Prime Minister