Aadhaar Forgery Racket Busted: Illegal Centre in Haryana
Authorities in Haryana have dismantled a forgery operation producing fake Aadhaar cards and other documents. The illegal center, led by Kashi Ram, was operating under the guise of a cyber cafe in Nathupur village. Officials seized numerous fake documents and arrested the operator during an extensive raid.
A major forgery operation creating fake Aadhaar cards and official documents has been shut down by authorities in Haryana. The operation was based in Nathupur village, within the limits covered by the DLF Phase-3 police station.
The centre was run by Kashi Ram, originally from Bihar's Madhubani district, who has been apprehended by the police. During the raid, officers confiscated several forged documents, such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, as well as equipment like a laptop and printer, and a sum of Rs 12,000.
The forgery ring operated through Prabhas cyber cafe, where fake identification documents were produced for Rs 400 to Rs 500. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
