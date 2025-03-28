Left Menu

Aadhaar Forgery Racket Busted: Illegal Centre in Haryana

Authorities in Haryana have dismantled a forgery operation producing fake Aadhaar cards and other documents. The illegal center, led by Kashi Ram, was operating under the guise of a cyber cafe in Nathupur village. Officials seized numerous fake documents and arrested the operator during an extensive raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:04 IST
Aadhaar Forgery Racket Busted: Illegal Centre in Haryana
centre
  • Country:
  • India

A major forgery operation creating fake Aadhaar cards and official documents has been shut down by authorities in Haryana. The operation was based in Nathupur village, within the limits covered by the DLF Phase-3 police station.

The centre was run by Kashi Ram, originally from Bihar's Madhubani district, who has been apprehended by the police. During the raid, officers confiscated several forged documents, such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, as well as equipment like a laptop and printer, and a sum of Rs 12,000.

The forgery ring operated through Prabhas cyber cafe, where fake identification documents were produced for Rs 400 to Rs 500. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025