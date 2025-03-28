Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department Weighs Major Agency Merger in Government Overhaul

The U.S. Justice Department is contemplating the merger of the DEA and ATF as part of a broader governmental streamlining led by President Trump. This potential restructuring, which requires congressional approval, has drawn criticism from advocacy groups for its implications on law enforcement efficiency and resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:37 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is considering a controversial merger between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as part of President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline government operations.

This potential merger, first reported by Reuters, is aimed at achieving resource efficiencies and improved regulatory efforts. However, the proposal has been met with opposition from multiple advocacy groups.

The plan requires congressional approval and is a part of broader Department of Justice restructuring efforts that also include potential staffing cuts and the consolidation of various department offices.

