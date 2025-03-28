U.S. Justice Department Weighs Major Agency Merger in Government Overhaul

The U.S. Justice Department is considering a controversial merger between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as part of President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline government operations.

This potential merger, first reported by Reuters, is aimed at achieving resource efficiencies and improved regulatory efforts. However, the proposal has been met with opposition from multiple advocacy groups.

The plan requires congressional approval and is a part of broader Department of Justice restructuring efforts that also include potential staffing cuts and the consolidation of various department offices.

