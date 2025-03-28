Israel Vows Strong Response to Lebanon-Linked Missile Threats
Israel's Defense Minister has announced a firm response to missile threats from Lebanon targeting the Galilee area, emphasizing the importance of security for local residents.
Israel has attributed responsibility to Lebanon for recent missile attacks on the Galilee region and has vowed a strong counter-response. The announcement came from Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday, who assured that Israel remains committed to the safety of its citizens.
Katz emphasized, "We will ensure the security of the residents of Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat." This statement underscores Israel's determination to safeguard its borders and civilian population from external hostilities.
This development highlights ongoing regional tensions, with Israel reinforcing its stance on national security in light of recent transboundary threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
