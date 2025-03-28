Buddhist Outfit's Bold Move: Vandalized Mughal-Era Road Signs in Delhi
Members of the Bharatiya Baudh Sangh allegedly vandalized road signboards in Delhi, replacing names like Shahjahan Road with figures like Veer Savarkar. The group seeks to eliminate Mughal names from public spaces, citing historical atrocities. The incident coincides with other similar acts of defacement in the city.
- Country:
- India
Members of the Bharatiya Baudh Sangh are allegedly involved in vandalizing road signboards named after Mughal and Delhi Sultanate rulers in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.
These members reportedly covered the signboards, which fall under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), with black spray paint. Veer Savarkar Marg was pasted over Shahjahan Road, Ahilya Bai Marg over Tughlaq Lane, Maharishi Valmiki Marg over Akbar Road, and Balasaheb Thackeray Marg over Humayun Road.
The group's president, Sanghpriya Rahul, called for the removal of Mughal names, claiming they symbolize historical atrocities, while BJP leaders have also changed nameplates, replacing Tughlaq Lane with Swami Vivekananda Marg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Words: Owaisi Criticizes Veer Savarkar and Modi's Praise for Cinema
Innovative Rainwater Solutions: NDMC Adopts Modular Pit Technology
Delhi University Expands with New Veer Savarkar College and Campuses
NDMC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Signage in New Delhi
NDMC Unveils 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' Initiative for Holistic Student Development