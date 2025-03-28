Buddhist Outfit's Bold Move: Vandalized Mughal-Era Road Signs in Delhi

Members of the Bharatiya Baudh Sangh are allegedly involved in vandalizing road signboards named after Mughal and Delhi Sultanate rulers in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.

These members reportedly covered the signboards, which fall under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), with black spray paint. Veer Savarkar Marg was pasted over Shahjahan Road, Ahilya Bai Marg over Tughlaq Lane, Maharishi Valmiki Marg over Akbar Road, and Balasaheb Thackeray Marg over Humayun Road.

The group's president, Sanghpriya Rahul, called for the removal of Mughal names, claiming they symbolize historical atrocities, while BJP leaders have also changed nameplates, replacing Tughlaq Lane with Swami Vivekananda Marg.

(With inputs from agencies.)