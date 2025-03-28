Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Bengaluru

The grim discovery of a woman's body stuffed into a suitcase has shocked the residents of Bengaluru. The police identified the victim as Gauri Khedekar, a 32-year-old native of Maharashtra.

Following the discovery, Gauri's husband, Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar, fled to Pune, where he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, according to police reports. Rakesh is currently detained and undergoing treatment at a Pune hospital.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda highlighted that a police team from Bengaluru is ready to transport Rakesh back for questioning as soon as he is discharged. Early investigations suggest the motive behind this tragic event may be a marital dispute.

