Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Bengaluru

The body of 32-year-old Gauri Khedekar was found in a suitcase in Bengaluru. Her husband, Rakesh Khedekar, fled to Pune where he attempted suicide. Police suspect marital issues led to the murder. He has been detained and is undergoing treatment, awaiting interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:56 IST
Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The grim discovery of a woman's body stuffed into a suitcase has shocked the residents of Bengaluru. The police identified the victim as Gauri Khedekar, a 32-year-old native of Maharashtra.

Following the discovery, Gauri's husband, Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar, fled to Pune, where he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, according to police reports. Rakesh is currently detained and undergoing treatment at a Pune hospital.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda highlighted that a police team from Bengaluru is ready to transport Rakesh back for questioning as soon as he is discharged. Early investigations suggest the motive behind this tragic event may be a marital dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025