AAP Stands Firm as FIR Targets Kejriwal Over Defacement Charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans on Friday to pursue legal action in response to an FIR filed against its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi police registered the FIR in connection with alleged public property defacement involving hoardings placed in 2019.

The issue was highlighted in a report submitted to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal by the police. The magistrate had earlier ordered the lodging of the FIR under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

AAP has criticized the action as selectively targeting its leader, while accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies to unfairly attack their party. The FIR also names former MLA Gulab Singh and ex-Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)