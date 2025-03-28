Left Menu

U.N. Accuses Israel of International Law Violations in Gaza Evacuation

The U.N. Human Rights office accuses Israel of violating international law by forcing Palestinians from their homes in Gaza under mandatory evacuation orders. Since resuming conflict with Hamas on March 18, at least 855 Palestinians have died. Israel denies violations, blaming Hamas for civilian harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Human Rights office publicly accused Israel of breaching international law by implementing forced evacuations in Gaza, according to a Friday report.

U.N. officials cited ten mandatory evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army since the recent resurgence of conflict with Hamas on March 18. These actions allegedly contravene international humanitarian laws, a position emphasized by U.N. human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan.

Although Israel has yet to comment, it frequently denies breaking any humanitarian laws, attributing civilian risks to Hamas's military operations. Meanwhile, recent violence has resulted in over 855 deaths and 1,869 injuries among Palestinians. The International Criminal Court has indicted both Israeli and Hamas leaders on war crimes charges, accusations Israel refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

