FIR Filed Against Kejriwal for Alleged Misuse of Public Funds in Hoarding Scandal

A Delhi court has been informed that an FIR was filed against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money with large hoardings in 2019. The police have begun investigation under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, with further updates due in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:58 IST
In a recent development, a Delhi court was informed that an FIR was lodged against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others over allegations of misusing public funds for large hoardings in the capital back in 2019. This was disclosed by the police in their compliance report presented to the additional chief judicial magistrate, Neha Mittal.

The court had previously directed the police to file an FIR concerning these allegations, after receiving a complaint citing violations of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. The status report reveals that the FIR was lodged on March 26 at Dwarka Police Station, with investigations still ongoing due to the case's age.

Alongside Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and ex-Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma were named in the complaint. The allegations suggest these individuals deliberately misused public funds by erecting oversized hoardings. The court mandates that further status reports be submitted by April 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

