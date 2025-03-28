Left Menu

Peace at Stake: UN Warns of New Crisis in South Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a deteriorating peace situation in South Sudan, reminiscent of past civil wars. Riek Machar's detention has raised concerns, amid political turmoil, ethnic targeting, and misinformation. The U.N. is intensifying efforts to stabilize the region.

Peace at Stake: UN Warns of New Crisis in South Sudan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a grave warning on the crisis in South Sudan, emphasizing the fragmentation of a previously established peace agreement.

Following the detainment of First Vice President Riek Machar, tensions have surged as accusations of potential insurrections loom over the political landscape.

Amid a complex array of crises including economic turmoil and misinformation, the U.N. works tirelessly to mediate and protect civilians.

