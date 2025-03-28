Peace at Stake: UN Warns of New Crisis in South Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a grave warning on the crisis in South Sudan, emphasizing the fragmentation of a previously established peace agreement.

Following the detainment of First Vice President Riek Machar, tensions have surged as accusations of potential insurrections loom over the political landscape.

Amid a complex array of crises including economic turmoil and misinformation, the U.N. works tirelessly to mediate and protect civilians.

