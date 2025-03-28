Centre-UP State Collaboration Strengthened to Advance Skill Development Agenda

In a significant step toward accelerating skill development initiatives across India, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (I/C) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, convened a high-level meeting with Shri Kapil Dev Agrawal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education and Skill Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting, held at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Uttar Pradesh government. The primary focus was on enhancing Centre-State collaboration to ensure the seamless execution of key skilling programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), PM Vishwakarma, and the Swavalambini Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

Uttar Pradesh’s Skilling Achievements and Future Plans

The Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, presented a detailed overview of the state’s achievements in skill development and outlined key areas where additional support from the Centre could enhance impact. Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in skilling, having trained over 24.73 lakh candidates under PMKVY to date. The latest phase, PMKVY 4.0, has witnessed over 93,000 enrollments in futuristic job roles, including Drone Service Technician, AI – Machine Learning Engineer, Electric Vehicle Service Technician, and Solar PV Installer (Electrical), among others. These emerging job roles align with the evolving industrial landscape and the government’s vision of fostering a technology-driven workforce.

Furthering the government’s commitment to empowering traditional artisans, Uttar Pradesh has established 405 training centers under PM Vishwakarma, successfully training nearly 1.08 lakh craftspeople. The initiative aims to provide high-quality skill training to artisans engaged in traditional trades, enabling them to enhance productivity and competitiveness. Additionally, the state has conducted more than 450 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs and 145 Entrepreneurship Development Programs to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with critical business skills, financial literacy, and access to funding opportunities.

Major ITI Upgradation Initiative for Industry-Relevant Training

A key highlight of the meeting was the discussion on the National ITI Upgradation Scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at modernizing 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India under a hub-and-spoke model. The initiative, with a total outlay of ₹60,000 crore over five years, will be financed through ₹30,000 crore from the Central Government, ₹20,000 crore from State Governments, and ₹10,000 crore from industry partnerships. The scheme seeks to elevate ITIs into world-class skill development centers by integrating state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry-relevant curricula, and modern training methodologies. Uttar Pradesh, with 3,258 ITIs across its 75 districts, is poised to play a critical role in this ambitious transformation, ensuring high employability for youth and a steady pipeline of skilled talent for industries.

Industry-Driven Curriculum and Digital Economy Readiness

During the discussions, Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the importance of fostering industry collaboration in skill development. He underscored the need for industry-driven curriculum development, hands-on training methodologies, and real-time skilling aligned with market demands. The integration of vocational education with mainstream education, as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was also a key topic of discussion. Shri Chaudhary highlighted the potential of AI-driven course offerings and digital skilling initiatives to prepare youth for the evolving digital economy.

The Ministers acknowledged the necessity of equipping the workforce with emerging technology skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT). The discussion also covered strategies for upskilling and reskilling existing workers to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and support the Make in India initiative.

Strengthening Women Entrepreneurship and Rural Skilling Initiatives

Recognizing the role of women entrepreneurs in economic development, the meeting emphasized the expansion of the Swavalambini Women Entrepreneurship Programme. This initiative provides skill training, mentorship, and financial assistance to women entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and scale businesses. Uttar Pradesh has already conducted multiple training programs under this initiative, with a focus on rural and semi-urban areas where women face greater challenges in accessing resources and opportunities.

In addition to women-centric programs, the Ministers discussed strategies to enhance skilling initiatives in rural areas. Special emphasis was placed on training programs tailored for agripreneurs, rural artisans, and workers in non-traditional sectors. The goal is to ensure equitable access to skill development opportunities, particularly for marginalized communities, to drive inclusive growth.

Roadmap for Future Collaboration and Implementation

The meeting concluded with both Ministers reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Centre-State synergy in skill development. A roadmap for enhanced coordination between the Central and State Governments was outlined to ensure the successful implementation of skilling initiatives. Key action points included:

Expanding partnerships with industry leaders for on-the-job training and apprenticeships.

Enhancing digital infrastructure in training institutions to facilitate e-learning and hybrid training models.

Increasing awareness campaigns to attract youth participation in vocational education and skill development programs.

Developing a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to assess the impact of skill initiatives and improve efficiency.

With a shared vision of making Uttar Pradesh a leading hub for skilled workforce development, the discussions underscored the government’s commitment to building a globally competitive and future-ready workforce. As India continues its journey toward becoming a global skill capital, such collaborative efforts between the Centre and States will play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s economic and social progress.