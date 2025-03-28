Court Delivers Justice in Dowry Death Case

A city court has delivered its verdict in a dowry-related death case, granting life imprisonment to a 27-year-old man and seven years of rigorous imprisonment to his 45-year-old mother.

The conviction came after the court found K Anand Kumar and his mother, K Bharathamma, guilty of causing the death of his 23-year-old wife, who took her own life following continued harassment for an increased dowry.

The woman married Kumar in 2017, initially providing a dowry of Rs 5 lakh and household items. Just months into the marriage, incessant demands for more dowry ensued, resulting in the tragic incident in December of the same year, as per the prosecution's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)