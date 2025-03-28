Court Hits Pause on Transgender Military Ban Amid Legal Battle

A federal appeals court has temporarily paused a lower court order blocking the Trump administration's ban on transgender people serving in the military. This decision gives the court time to consider the government's appeal in a lawsuit filed by transgender service members.

The three-judge panel granted what they termed an administrative stay late Thursday. They emphasized that this decision should not be seen as a judgment on the merits of the case. Should any action harming service members occur, plaintiffs may seek to lift the stay expeditiously.

The move follows U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes's ruling blocking the enforcement of the ban, citing its likely violation of the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on sex discrimination. Trump previously argued that a gender identity inconsistent with one's sex conflicts with military values.

