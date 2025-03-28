Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks in Qatar

Qatar facilitated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda, with separate meetings involving representatives of Rwandan-backed rebels engaging in conflict in eastern Congo. Congolese President Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Kagame held initial discussions in Doha, while Qatari mediators interacted with M23 rebel representatives amid ongoing tensions.

Qatar took a diplomatic stride by hosting a second round of peace talks on Friday between Congo and Rwanda, as confirmed by four sources reaching out to Reuters. The discussions aimed to address escalating tensions fueled by a rebellion in eastern Congo, backed by Rwanda.

This diplomatic engagement follows a significant meeting last week in Doha between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. It marked their first dialogue since the M23 rebels heightened their military actions in the region earlier this year, amidst rising concerns over stability in eastern Congo.

While officials from Congo and Rwanda convened for talks, representatives of the M23 insurgency held separate discussions with Qatari mediators, according to sources from both the Congolese government and the rebels. The international community watches closely as these negotiations unfold, impacting regional stability.

