Peaceful Friday Prayers Amid Security Heightened in Uttar Pradesh
The final Friday prayers of Ramzan were observed peacefully across Uttar Pradesh with significant security measures. Worshippers responded to a protest call against Waqf law amendments by wearing black armbands. Police presence was intensified, with no untoward incidents reported, showcasing effective collaboration between law enforcement and peace committees.
Friday prayers marking the end of Ramzan were observed with calm across Uttar Pradesh, amidst bolstered security measures. Government officials reported a peaceful execution of the prayers in various districts without significant incidents.
In some areas, worshippers donned black armbands, in response to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's call to protest against amendments in the Waqf law. The state police chief, Prashant Kumar, monitored the situation to ensure peace, with additional forces deployed in sensitive regions.
In cities like Sambhal and Meerut, the cooperation between public volunteers and police helped maintain order. Even in previously tense areas, the prayers proceeded smoothly, reflecting effective law enforcement and community collaboration.
