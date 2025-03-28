Peaceful Friday Prayers Amid Security Heightened in Uttar Pradesh

Friday prayers marking the end of Ramzan were observed with calm across Uttar Pradesh, amidst bolstered security measures. Government officials reported a peaceful execution of the prayers in various districts without significant incidents.

In some areas, worshippers donned black armbands, in response to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's call to protest against amendments in the Waqf law. The state police chief, Prashant Kumar, monitored the situation to ensure peace, with additional forces deployed in sensitive regions.

In cities like Sambhal and Meerut, the cooperation between public volunteers and police helped maintain order. Even in previously tense areas, the prayers proceeded smoothly, reflecting effective law enforcement and community collaboration.

