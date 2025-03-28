Left Menu

Fatal Shooting in Alipur: Unraveling the Enmity

A history sheeter, Karan Thapa, was killed in Alipur, outer north Delhi. Police suspect the murder was due to personal enmity. The victim had a criminal past with cases of attempted murder and extortion. Investigations are underway with CCTV footage being reviewed to catch the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Alipur area of outer north Delhi on Friday evening when a history sheeter was shot dead, police report suggests personal enmity as the motive.

The deceased, identified as Karan Thapa, sustained fatal bullet injuries, and despite being rushed to Harishchandra Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigations indicate Thapa had a criminal history including murder attempts and extortion, and a family dispute might have escalated to this tragic act. Police have registered a case and are analyzing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects involved.

Latest News

