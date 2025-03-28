Fatal Shooting in Alipur: Unraveling the Enmity

A shocking incident unfolded in Alipur area of outer north Delhi on Friday evening when a history sheeter was shot dead, police report suggests personal enmity as the motive.

The deceased, identified as Karan Thapa, sustained fatal bullet injuries, and despite being rushed to Harishchandra Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigations indicate Thapa had a criminal history including murder attempts and extortion, and a family dispute might have escalated to this tragic act. Police have registered a case and are analyzing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)