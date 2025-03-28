VHP Challenges Karnataka's Controversial Muslim Reservation Bill
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad petitioned Karnataka's governor to reject a bill allocating 4% reservations for Muslims in public contracts, arguing it's unconstitutional and fosters religious-based discrimination. Citing Dr. Ambedkar's opposition to religion-based reservations, they claim the bill threatens national unity and encourages vote-bank politics.
- Country:
- India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has formally requested Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to veto a contentious bill proposing 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.
The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed last week, aims to reserve a section of civil works and procurement contracts for Muslims. The VHP argues this contravenes constitutional principles.
Referring to Dr. B R Ambedkar's opposition to religion-based reservations, the VHP claims the bill promotes vote-bank politics and could disrupt national unity. They highlighted past judicial rejections of similar measures and urged the governor to deny approval, labeling it an unconstitutional effort with no welfare benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
