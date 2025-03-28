VHP Challenges Karnataka's Controversial Muslim Reservation Bill

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has formally requested Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to veto a contentious bill proposing 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed last week, aims to reserve a section of civil works and procurement contracts for Muslims. The VHP argues this contravenes constitutional principles.

Referring to Dr. B R Ambedkar's opposition to religion-based reservations, the VHP claims the bill promotes vote-bank politics and could disrupt national unity. They highlighted past judicial rejections of similar measures and urged the governor to deny approval, labeling it an unconstitutional effort with no welfare benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)