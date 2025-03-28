Left Menu

Diplomatic Movements: Sudan's Army Chief Engages Saudi Crown Prince

Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the ongoing situation in Sudan. The discussion follows the army's success in reclaiming significant parts of Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces amid ongoing power struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:19 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan engaged in talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday. This significant diplomatic exchange, reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA, reflects ongoing international efforts to address the volatile situation in Sudan.

Al-Burhan's visit to Saudi Arabia, a nation that has played a pivotal role in mediating previous negotiations aimed at ending Sudan's internal conflict, holds critical importance. The Sudanese army's recent achievements in reclaiming large parts of Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces underscore the intense power struggle within the capital.

This meeting comes at a crucial juncture as the Sudanese army continues its strategic operations within a two-year campaign to secure control over Khartoum. The collaboration with regional allies like Saudi Arabia remains crucial to navigating the complexities of the conflict and seeking sustainable peace solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

