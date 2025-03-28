Left Menu

Punjab Police Uncovers Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network

Punjab Police arrested two individuals involved in a Pakistan-backed illegal arms smuggling racket. The accused were linked to foreign-based gangsters and were caught with sophisticated weapons. They collaborated with a Pakistani smuggler using drones for deliveries. Quick police action prevented further distribution of the weapons.

Updated: 28-03-2025 23:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced on Friday that they have dismantled a Pakistan-backed arms smuggling operation with the arrest of two local operatives. These arrests come as part of efforts to curb illegal arms distribution linked to international gangsters.

According to Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, the operatives, identified as Fateh Singh and Gurpreet Singh from Tarn Taran, were caught with five sophisticated firearms. The duo was reportedly in connection with a Pakistan-based smuggler, facilitating the delivery of weapons via drones.

Police sources reveal that the arrested individuals had planned to distribute a new consignment near a local school in Amritsar. The operation, coordinated by the counter-intelligence unit, underscores the collaboration between foreign and local criminal elements, posing a security threat across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

