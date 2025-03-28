Massive Restructuring at USAID: Job Cuts and Strategic Shift

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is undergoing a significant transformation, as most positions not required by law are being eliminated. This reshuffling is a result of the State Department's decision to align USAID operations with Trump administration goals, leading to job cuts for nearly all remaining employees by July and September.

This development coincided with a major earthquake in Myanmar, underscoring USAID's traditional role in disaster relief. The internal memo from Deputy Administrator Jeremy Lewin, reviewed by Reuters, notified staff of the eliminations, offering termination dates of July 1 or September 2, while the State Department assumes the remaining vital aid functions.

President Trump initiated this restructuring with a freeze on foreign aid, pushing to align government aid with U.S. interests. This move has sparked criticism and concern as key aid programs are canceled, affecting millions globally. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the reorganization, emphasizing a focus on fiscal responsibility and national interest alignment.

