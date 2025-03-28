Left Menu

Maharashtra's Media Monitoring Move: Orwellian or Objective?

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines to analyze media reports on administration and state matters, ensuring prompt clarification for misleading reports. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) is responsible for coordinating with government departments to quickly address inaccuracies and maintain transparent governance. A media-monitoring center will also be established.

The Maharashtra government unveiled new guidelines Friday aimed at scrutinizing news reports about its administration across media platforms. Prompt clarifications will be issued for misleading content, ensuring accurate public information.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will oversee the correction of factually incorrect reports in print, electronic, and digital media. Government departments must respond swiftly to misreported articles, with print media inaccuracies addressed within 12 hours and electronic media within two hours.

The DGIPR will publicize corrections on its website and share them with relevant media. A media-monitoring center has been proposed to enhance news analysis, with a budget allocation of Rs 10 crore to bolster this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

