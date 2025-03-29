Stone Pelting Incident Injures Police Officers in Kosi Kalan

Two police constables were injured in Kosi Kalan when locals attacked them with stones during an investigation into a gambling incident, officials revealed on Friday.

The attack occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Singh and his team were on-site for a survey when a crowd began pelting stones, injuring constables Niklesh and Ankit.

Following the assault, additional police forces arrived, forcing the attackers to disperse. A case was registered, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits, who remain absconding.

