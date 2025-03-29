Left Menu

Stone Pelting Incident Injures Police Officers in Kosi Kalan

Two police officers were injured in Kosi Kalan after they were attacked by locals while investigating a previous gambling incident. Reinforcements controlled the situation, and a case was registered. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects, who remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:18 IST
Stone Pelting Incident Injures Police Officers in Kosi Kalan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two police constables were injured in Kosi Kalan when locals attacked them with stones during an investigation into a gambling incident, officials revealed on Friday.

The attack occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Singh and his team were on-site for a survey when a crowd began pelting stones, injuring constables Niklesh and Ankit.

Following the assault, additional police forces arrived, forcing the attackers to disperse. A case was registered, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits, who remain absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025