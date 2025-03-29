Stone Pelting Incident Injures Police Officers in Kosi Kalan
Two police officers were injured in Kosi Kalan after they were attacked by locals while investigating a previous gambling incident. Reinforcements controlled the situation, and a case was registered. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects, who remain at large.
Two police constables were injured in Kosi Kalan when locals attacked them with stones during an investigation into a gambling incident, officials revealed on Friday.
The attack occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Singh and his team were on-site for a survey when a crowd began pelting stones, injuring constables Niklesh and Ankit.
Following the assault, additional police forces arrived, forcing the attackers to disperse. A case was registered, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits, who remain absconding.
