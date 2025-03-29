Left Menu

Ceasefire Agreement Brings Hope Amidst Turmoil in Eastern Congo

In eastern Congo, the M23 rebels and SADC peacekeepers agreed to a ceasefire and a plan to withdraw SADC troops. This development follows the rebels taking control of key areas like Goma and Bukavu. The move aims for a political resolution, despite ongoing tensions with Congolese forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A ceasefire agreement between the M23 rebels and African coalition peacekeepers marks a turning point in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The announcement, made on Friday, comes as the South African Development Community (SADC) peacekeepers plan their withdrawal, a move indicating a shift towards political resolution amidst continued tensions with Congolese forces.

The rebels and SADC troops have committed to working together to rebuild Goma airport, allowing for an orderly exit. This decision follows a contentious period where M23, reportedly backed by Rwanda, captured strategic areas like Goma and Bukavu. The SADC forces, dispatched to stabilize the mineral-rich region, faced criticism as their mission was undermined by the rebels' swift advances.

Lawrence Kanyuka, M23's spokesperson, referred to the accord as a 'historic day', emphasizing that peace talks, not military might, are needed to resolve the crisis. Despite accusations against Congolese forces for violating peace efforts, the rebels maintain that a political approach, facilitated by the SADC's withdrawal, is essential for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

