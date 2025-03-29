Ceasefire Agreement Brings Hope Amidst Turmoil in Eastern Congo

A ceasefire agreement between the M23 rebels and African coalition peacekeepers marks a turning point in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The announcement, made on Friday, comes as the South African Development Community (SADC) peacekeepers plan their withdrawal, a move indicating a shift towards political resolution amidst continued tensions with Congolese forces.

The rebels and SADC troops have committed to working together to rebuild Goma airport, allowing for an orderly exit. This decision follows a contentious period where M23, reportedly backed by Rwanda, captured strategic areas like Goma and Bukavu. The SADC forces, dispatched to stabilize the mineral-rich region, faced criticism as their mission was undermined by the rebels' swift advances.

Lawrence Kanyuka, M23's spokesperson, referred to the accord as a 'historic day', emphasizing that peace talks, not military might, are needed to resolve the crisis. Despite accusations against Congolese forces for violating peace efforts, the rebels maintain that a political approach, facilitated by the SADC's withdrawal, is essential for lasting peace.

