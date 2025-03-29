U.S. Backs Israel's Defense Amid Soaring Tensions with Lebanon
The U.S. State Department supports Israel's defensive measures against recent rocket attacks from Lebanon. In response, Israel launched a strike at a Hezbollah site in Lebanon. The Lebanese government is urged to disarm Hezbollah, as tensions rise with ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza.
The United States has extended its support to Israel amid escalating tensions following recent rocket attacks originating from Lebanon. The U.S. State Department has emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, urging the Lebanese government to disarm militant groups, including Hezbollah, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.
In retaliation for the cross-border rocket launch, Israel conducted an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. The location was identified as a drone storage facility belonging to the militant group. This marks the most significant breach of the ceasefire since it was established.
The situation remains tense with no group claiming responsibility for the rocket fire, although the Lebanese army has launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Israel continues a military operation in Gaza, sparking severe human rights concerns as thousands face displacement and allegations of war crimes surface.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions
EU’s Kallas Anticipates Conditional Russian Ceasefire Response
High Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump's Ceasefire Dance
UN Experts Accuse Israel of Gender-Based Violence in Gaza Conflict
East Africa's Role in U.S. and Israel's Gaza Plan Stirs Controversy