Left Menu

U.S. Backs Israel's Defense Amid Soaring Tensions with Lebanon

The U.S. State Department supports Israel's defensive measures against recent rocket attacks from Lebanon. In response, Israel launched a strike at a Hezbollah site in Lebanon. The Lebanese government is urged to disarm Hezbollah, as tensions rise with ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:47 IST
U.S. Backs Israel's Defense Amid Soaring Tensions with Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has extended its support to Israel amid escalating tensions following recent rocket attacks originating from Lebanon. The U.S. State Department has emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, urging the Lebanese government to disarm militant groups, including Hezbollah, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

In retaliation for the cross-border rocket launch, Israel conducted an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. The location was identified as a drone storage facility belonging to the militant group. This marks the most significant breach of the ceasefire since it was established.

The situation remains tense with no group claiming responsibility for the rocket fire, although the Lebanese army has launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Israel continues a military operation in Gaza, sparking severe human rights concerns as thousands face displacement and allegations of war crimes surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025