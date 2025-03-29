Left Menu

Court Backs Musk's Budget Cuts to US Agency

A U.S. appeals court has allowed Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to proceed with budget cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The ruling overturns a previous court decision that had blocked the cuts, citing potential constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:05 IST
Court Backs Musk's Budget Cuts to US Agency
Elon Musk

A U.S. appeals court granted Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency permission to make budget cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The decision came after a judge's earlier ruling had halted such actions, claiming they violated constitutional principles.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia delivered a 2-1 decision, stating that the Maryland federal court judge's injunction against Musk and DOGE was erroneous. This ruling implies that the budget cuts deemed necessary by Musk's department may now proceed while legal proceedings continue.

The court's decision underscores the ongoing debate over the balance between cost-cutting measures and constitutional safeguards in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025