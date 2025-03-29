Court Backs Musk's Budget Cuts to US Agency

A U.S. appeals court granted Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency permission to make budget cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The decision came after a judge's earlier ruling had halted such actions, claiming they violated constitutional principles.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia delivered a 2-1 decision, stating that the Maryland federal court judge's injunction against Musk and DOGE was erroneous. This ruling implies that the budget cuts deemed necessary by Musk's department may now proceed while legal proceedings continue.

The court's decision underscores the ongoing debate over the balance between cost-cutting measures and constitutional safeguards in government operations.

