Court Greenlights DOGE's Efficiency Cuts at USAID

The federal appeals court has lifted an order that previously blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from further implementing budget cuts at the US Agency for International Development. The three-judge panel found that the Trump administration is likely to demonstrate that DOGE's actions do not violate constitutional law.

This decision overturns a previous ruling by US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland, who had determined that the department's actions breached the appointments clause of the Constitution.

The appeals court's decision now paves the way for the Department of Government Efficiency to proceed with its planned financial adjustments at USAID, reflecting the administration's ongoing efforts toward organizational restructuring.

