Court Backs Trump Ally Musk Amid Controversial USAID Cuts

A decision has been rendered by the federal appeals court, lifting a previous block that prevented Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from initiating further cuts at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The original lawsuit filed against Musk contended that DOGE's actions lacked constitutional backing due to Musk's unofficial position.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, however, ruled in favor of the Trump administration, stating that while Musk's influence in the decision-making process was evident, the necessary government approvals were in place for the agency cuts. The court recognized Musk's role as an advisor to former President Donald Trump in implementing policies aimed at eliminating wasteful government spending.

Circuit Judge Marvin Quattlebaum emphasized that unconventional actions are not inherently unconstitutional. As the lawsuit progresses, further evidence might emerge, but, as it stands, there isn't sufficient basis to restrict DOGE's operations concerning USAID. The court suggested constitutional complaints regarding agency dismantling be directed at the administration rather than individual actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)