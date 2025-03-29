Left Menu

Leadership Change at Columbia University

Columbia University has announced a leadership change, with Claire Shipman stepping in as acting president following Katrina Armstrong's decision to return to her role at the Irving Medical Center. Shipman will lead until a new president is appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:19 IST
Leadership Change at Columbia University
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, Columbia University announced that Katrina Armstrong is stepping aside as interim president. The university's board of trustees co-chair, Claire Shipman, has been named acting president effective immediately.

Armstrong will return to her previous role leading the university's Irving Medical Center, contributing her expertise in medical leadership.

This interim arrangement will continue while the board undergoes a presidential search, diligently seeking a permanent figurehead for the prestigious institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025