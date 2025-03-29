Leadership Change at Columbia University
Columbia University has announced a leadership change, with Claire Shipman stepping in as acting president following Katrina Armstrong's decision to return to her role at the Irving Medical Center. Shipman will lead until a new president is appointed.
In a recent development, Columbia University announced that Katrina Armstrong is stepping aside as interim president. The university's board of trustees co-chair, Claire Shipman, has been named acting president effective immediately.
Armstrong will return to her previous role leading the university's Irving Medical Center, contributing her expertise in medical leadership.
This interim arrangement will continue while the board undergoes a presidential search, diligently seeking a permanent figurehead for the prestigious institution.
