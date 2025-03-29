Left Menu

Radio Free Asia Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis

Radio Free Asia is in jeopardy of shutting down by the end of April if the U.S. government cuts funding. The organization has legally challenged this decision to continue operations. Significant furloughs and suspension of freelance contributors have already impacted its mission to report from authoritarian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:46 IST
Radio Free Asia Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Radio Free Asia (RFA) may close its doors by the end of April if its legal fight against the Trump administration's funding cuts fails. The nonprofit has filed a legal motion, aiming to prevent the termination of its funding, allowing it to continue its essential operations.

The organization warns of severe harm to its ability to conduct journalism, particularly in dangerous regions, if the courts do not intervene. RFA has stated that its operations, reputation, and journalistic endeavors are at risk unless funding is secured.

Having broadcast across Asia since 1996, RFA has already furloughed 75% of its U.S.-based staff and suspended 90% of its freelance journalists. The news agency provides a crucial service in repressive countries, focusing on minority issues like those faced by China's Uyghur population, reaching over 60 million people weekly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025