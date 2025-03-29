Radio Free Asia Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis

Radio Free Asia (RFA) may close its doors by the end of April if its legal fight against the Trump administration's funding cuts fails. The nonprofit has filed a legal motion, aiming to prevent the termination of its funding, allowing it to continue its essential operations.

The organization warns of severe harm to its ability to conduct journalism, particularly in dangerous regions, if the courts do not intervene. RFA has stated that its operations, reputation, and journalistic endeavors are at risk unless funding is secured.

Having broadcast across Asia since 1996, RFA has already furloughed 75% of its U.S.-based staff and suspended 90% of its freelance journalists. The news agency provides a crucial service in repressive countries, focusing on minority issues like those faced by China's Uyghur population, reaching over 60 million people weekly.

