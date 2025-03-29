Justice Vikram Nath Calls for Urgent Environmental Reforms

During the National Conference on Environment - 2025, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath delivered a strong message on the urgent need for environmental reforms. Highlighted was the disturbing reality of children requiring masks to play outdoors in polluted cities.

Justice Nath emphasized the need for governmental policies to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability, advocating for green technologies and clean energy investments. The call for action extends to regulating emissions and addressing water pollution, with untreated wastes burdening once-pristine rivers.

The conference underscored the role of civil society and industries in fostering environmental preservation. A collective effort, according to Justice Nath, is crucial for achieving sustainable development. National Green Tribunal's contributions and the necessity for reforming energy policies reflects a nationwide commitment to environmental harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)