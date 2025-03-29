Left Menu

Justice Vikram Nath Calls for Urgent Environmental Reforms

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath emphasized the need to regulate emissions and invest in cleaner technologies to combat pollution, highlighting the unacceptability of children growing up needing masks. The National Conference on Environment - 2025, watched by President Droupadi Murmu, focused on blending economic progress with environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:16 IST
Justice Vikram Nath Calls for Urgent Environmental Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

During the National Conference on Environment - 2025, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath delivered a strong message on the urgent need for environmental reforms. Highlighted was the disturbing reality of children requiring masks to play outdoors in polluted cities.

Justice Nath emphasized the need for governmental policies to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability, advocating for green technologies and clean energy investments. The call for action extends to regulating emissions and addressing water pollution, with untreated wastes burdening once-pristine rivers.

The conference underscored the role of civil society and industries in fostering environmental preservation. A collective effort, according to Justice Nath, is crucial for achieving sustainable development. National Green Tribunal's contributions and the necessity for reforming energy policies reflects a nationwide commitment to environmental harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025