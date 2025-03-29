Protests Erupt Over Vandalism at Tejaji Temple: Demand for Justice

Scenes of unrest unfolded in Jaipur as locals and members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took to the streets to protest against the vandalism at the revered Tejaji Temple on Tonk Road.

The demonstrators, whose numbers swelled as tensions rose, blocked the bustling road, demanding the swift apprehension of those responsible for defacing the temple's deity. Despite police assurances, frustration mounted until officers resorted to mild force to clear the roadway and restore order, leading to detentions of a few agitators.

Political figures, including Congress leaders, swiftly condemned the incident, urging rigorous action against the culprits while also calling for enhanced security at religious sites to prevent further incidents that could incite communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)