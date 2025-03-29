Trump's DEI Ban: A Transatlantic Corporate Challenge

The Trump administration is imposing its executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs on French companies that hold U.S. government contracts, highlighting the extraterritorial effects of American policies on European business practices. French firms must demonstrate compliance through a questionnaire named "Certification Regarding Compliance With Applicable Federal Anti-Discrimination Law," as seen by Reuters.

This development emerges amidst escalating economic and political tensions between the United States and Europe following Trump's election with an "America First" mandate. Questions are mounting over the practical adjustments required by the affected companies, given the diverse approaches between U.S. and French frameworks.

In the U.S., companies focus on measuring race and ethnicity data to meet diversity targets, while France's secular stance and legal restrictions emphasize gender and socioeconomic diversity instead. European corporate leaders are expressing concern that the Trump administration is extending its DEI policy battle overseas, amidst disrupted transatlantic relations due to Trump's tariffs and security stances.

