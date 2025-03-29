Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai Deputy Police Commissioner Dies in Telangana Accident

Mumbai is mourning the loss of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare after he died in a road accident in Telangana on Saturday. The incident occurred in Nagarkurnool, as Pathare, an accomplished 2010 batch IPS officer, was traveling to Srisailam in a Toyota Innova.

The collision with a bus proved fatal, leading to Pathare being declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. He was in Hyderabad to attend a mid-career training program and visited a temple when the tragedy occurred.

The Mumbai police force expressed profound sadness over Pathare's untimely demise, emphasizing his dedication, integrity, and invaluable contributions to maintaining law and order in the city. His sudden passing has left a significant void, prompting heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)