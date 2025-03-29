Arrest in Bhubaneswar: Police Attack Suspect Nabbed

The Bhubaneswar police apprehended Mirza Islam Baig, 29, in connection with an attack on police personnel during Congress' 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest. He is accused of rioting and criminal intimidation, linked to an incident causing injuries to 15 police officers.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena announced the search for other suspects involved in the protest, which escalated to violence against security personnel on March 27. Officials are analyzing video footage to identify further participants.

Three legal cases have been filed linking to the Congress protest activities, including an attack on police, an attempt to burn a police vehicle, and unlawful assembly near the Odisha assembly. Senior Congress leaders are under investigation for potential involvement in inciting violence.

