Arrest in Bhubaneswar: Police Attack Suspect Nabbed

Mirza Islam Baig, a 29-year-old from Bhubaneswar, was arrested for allegedly attacking police during a Congress protest. He faces charges including rioting and criminal intimidation. The incident injured 15 officers and led to multiple charges against protestors. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar police apprehended Mirza Islam Baig, 29, in connection with an attack on police personnel during Congress' 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest. He is accused of rioting and criminal intimidation, linked to an incident causing injuries to 15 police officers.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena announced the search for other suspects involved in the protest, which escalated to violence against security personnel on March 27. Officials are analyzing video footage to identify further participants.

Three legal cases have been filed linking to the Congress protest activities, including an attack on police, an attempt to burn a police vehicle, and unlawful assembly near the Odisha assembly. Senior Congress leaders are under investigation for potential involvement in inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

